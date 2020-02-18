1 Dead After Brightline Train Collides With Car in Pompano Beach

Crews are investigating an incident in Pompano Beach involving a car and a Brightline train that left one person dead Tuesday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard, where the car could be seen collided with the train just after 10 a.m.

Witnesses say the gates were down when the car went around them and was struck.

One person was killed inside the car while no one on the train was hurt. Officials have not released the victim's identity while those on the train are being bused to a separate location.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates