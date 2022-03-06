Brightline Train Hits Vehicle in Oakland Park

A Brightline train struck a vehicle Sunday in Oakland Park.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. near Northeast 34th Court and North Dixie Highway.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding this crash is underway.

The east and westbound lanes of North Dixie Highway between Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast 35th Street were closed but have since reopened.

Brightline has seen more than 57 fatalities since Brightline began test runs in 2017, giving it the worst per-mile fatality rate in the nation, according to an ongoing Associated Press analysis that began in 2019.

Investigators found none of the deaths were the railroad's fault, determining that many were suicides or drivers or pedestrians trying to beat the trains.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.