Broward

Brightline Train Strikes Car in Aventura

Officers arrived at the scene near Southwest 11th Street and S. Dixie Highway after 6 a.m. after the train collided with the car

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating an early morning crash in Aventura involving a Brightline high-speed train and a car.

Officers arrived at the scene near Southwest 11th Street and S. Dixie Highway after 6 a.m. after the train collided with the car.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The blue vehicle was seen away from the tracks completely destroyed while the train was stopped away from the scene.

Investigators have not released information on any injuries or details surrounding the crash at this time.

Local

News You Should Know 5 hours ago

6 to Know: Local Restaurants Fight to Stay Open During Latest COVID Spike

Naples 12 hours ago

Tiger Shot After Biting Worker at Naples Zoo Has Died

"This was a tragic event and the direct result of an individual driving around the gates which were down, flashing and bells ringing, signaling an approaching train," Brightline said in a statement, adding there were no injuries on board the train. 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BrowardcrashBrightline
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us