Brightline Train Strikes Car in Aventura

Police are investigating an early morning crash in Aventura involving a Brightline high-speed train and a car.

Officers arrived at the scene near Southwest 11th Street and S. Dixie Highway after 6 a.m. after the train collided with the car.

The blue vehicle was seen away from the tracks completely destroyed while the train was stopped away from the scene.

Investigators have not released information on any injuries or details surrounding the crash at this time.

"This was a tragic event and the direct result of an individual driving around the gates which were down, flashing and bells ringing, signaling an approaching train," Brightline said in a statement, adding there were no injuries on board the train.