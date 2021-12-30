Brightline Train Strikes Car in Hallandale Beach

Police are investigating an early morning crash in Hallandale Beach involving a Brightline high-speed train and a car.

Officers arrived at the scene near Southwest 11th Street and S. Dixie Highway after 6 a.m. after the train collided with the car.

The blue vehicle was seen away from the tracks completely destroyed while the train was stopped away from the scene.

Investigators have not released information on any injuries or details surrounding the crash at this time.