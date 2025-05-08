South Florida

Brooklyn teen who swatted, threatened schools in Parkland, Coral Springs arrested

By NBC6

A teen from Brooklyn has been arrested for making swatting threats to police and schools in Parkland, Coral Springs and Uvalde, Texas, authorities said.

Uvalde Police announced the arrest Wednesday after a three-month investigation involving more than a dozen law enforcement agencies including the Broward Sheriff's Office and Coral Springs Police, dubbed "Operation Long Arm of Justice."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The investigation began in January after a series of threats were made to the school district and students in Uvalde on Instagram and TikTok, along with multiple swatting calls.

Similar swatting calls were made around the same time to school campuses in San Antonio and South Florida in Coral Springs and Parkland, authorities said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Authorities traced the threats to the New York area, and the teen was arrested at his Brooklyn home last week on one felony count of terroristic threat and four misdemeanor counts of false report – emergency.

Photos released by Uvalde Police show the arrest of a teen in Brooklyn for allegedly swatting and making threats.
Uvalde Police Department
Uvalde Police Department
Photos released by Uvalde Police show the arrest of a teen in Brooklyn for allegedly swatting and making threats.

The teen admitted to making multiple swatting calls to law enforcement agencies in Uvalde, San Antonio, Coral Springs, and Parkland, and confessed to sending multiple social media threats, researching active shooter incidents, and monitoring law enforcement and Uvalde student social media accounts.

Local

6 to Know 6 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Delray Beach nurse pushed elderly patient twice after being called ‘lazy': Police

A search of his residence confirmed that he had no access to weapons and no direct connection to Uvalde, San Antonio, or Florida.

Parkland was the scene of a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed 17 lives. A 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left 21 victims and the gunman dead.

This article tagged under:

South Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us