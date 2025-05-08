Brooklyn teen who swatted, threatened schools in Parkland, Coral Springs arrested

A teen from Brooklyn has been arrested for making swatting threats to police and schools in Parkland, Coral Springs and Uvalde, Texas, authorities said.

Uvalde Police announced the arrest Wednesday after a three-month investigation involving more than a dozen law enforcement agencies including the Broward Sheriff's Office and Coral Springs Police, dubbed "Operation Long Arm of Justice."

The investigation began in January after a series of threats were made to the school district and students in Uvalde on Instagram and TikTok, along with multiple swatting calls.

Similar swatting calls were made around the same time to school campuses in San Antonio and South Florida in Coral Springs and Parkland, authorities said.

Authorities traced the threats to the New York area, and the teen was arrested at his Brooklyn home last week on one felony count of terroristic threat and four misdemeanor counts of false report – emergency.

The teen admitted to making multiple swatting calls to law enforcement agencies in Uvalde, San Antonio, Coral Springs, and Parkland, and confessed to sending multiple social media threats, researching active shooter incidents, and monitoring law enforcement and Uvalde student social media accounts.

A search of his residence confirmed that he had no access to weapons and no direct connection to Uvalde, San Antonio, or Florida.

Parkland was the scene of a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed 17 lives. A 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left 21 victims and the gunman dead.