Brother-in-law who transferred family homes to his name gets 15 years in prison

A brother-in-law who backstabbed his family after he illegally and secretly transferred four property deeds to his name was sentenced to prison at a Miami-Dade court hearing.

Victor Rodriguez was arrested last March and on Thursday accepted a 15-year prison deal and pleaded guilty to multiple organized fraud, grand theft, and forgery charges.

The 51-year-old was married to Carolina Sauer, who told NBC6 their relationship was shattered by domestic violence and eventually fraud.

"He dragged me by the hair, stuck his fingers down my throat and beat me while I was three months pregnant with our first daughter," said Sauer.

Sauer told NBC6 that after the divorce, Rodriguez "went on this rampage to destroy my entire family and anything that had to do with me."

Rodriguez was caught illegally transferring over $2 million worth of properties to his name, according to records.

Rodriguez used forged signatures and fake notaries for the transfers. He also allegedly worked with Thomas Johnson, a man also charged with organized fraud and falsifying documents. Johnson's case remains open, and he has pleaded not guilty.

"After my father passed, a month later we realized the fraud he committed on my dad's estate involving four properties and other defendants that were co conspirators with him," said Charles Sauer, Carolina's brother.

On Thursday, Rodriguez was ordered to stay away from the family and is prohibited from filing any civil litigation against the Sauer family as he has done in the past.

The Sauer family is not the only victim Rodriguez went after.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in March to similar fraud charges for targeting Dreama and Larry Bilby in Hillsborough County, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

In Hillsborough, Rodriguez was caught on camera working with his current wife Michelle Cherry to commit the scams. Cherry's case is also open. According to WFLA, she accepted a plea deal and is awaiting sentencing.

As for property owners, the Sauer family urged people to constantly monitor fraud.

Broward and Miami-Dade County have an alert system where you can subscribe to be notified of potential fraud.