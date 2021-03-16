Brother of Chassidy Saunders Fulfills Dream to Be a Firefighter for a Day

The 13-year-old brother of a child who was murdered in Miami due to gun violence got to fulfill his dream Tuesday in honor of his sister.
Sherod Scott donned a firefighter's uniform and took part in training at the Miami-Dade Firefighters Training Facility in Doral in memory of his sister Chassidy Saunders, who was killed in a drive-by shooting two months ago in Little Haiti.
The six-year-old was leaving a birthday party when she was shot and later died at the hospital.
The Miami Children's Initiative and the Firefighters Association Charities made Sherod's dream to become a firefighter reality by organizing a special day for him.
"It's preparing me for when I get older and I really want to do this," Sherod said. "She would want me to do this because I can help people."
His 15-year-old cousin, Abigail Bailey, joined him for the visit and also climbed stairs in heavy firefighter gear and sprayed a hose.
"We're doing it for her and for us at the same time," Abigail said.