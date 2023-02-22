Brother of Pulse Shooting Victim Turns Tragedy Into Thriving Business to Honor Her Memory

February is Black History Month, and NBC 6 is highlighting a heartwarming story of triumph over tragedy. Local business owner Alex Murray has turned his sister's memory into a thriving business, spreading joy and kindness through his frozen treat, WOW Ice.

Murray's sister, Akyra, was tragically killed in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting at just 18 years old. She was a student-athlete, a sister and Murray's best friend. Determined to keep her memory alive, Murray had a dream one night where his sister appeared wearing a colorful shirt and radiating positivity.

He woke up and wrote down the word "WOW," which was Akyra's favorite word.

From that dream, WOW Ice was born. Murray, who already knew how to make the tasty frozen treat, saw an opportunity to carry on his sister's legacy through his business. The name "WOW" was a nod to Akyra's Philly sarcasm, and the colorful logo and design came from the dream that inspired it all.

WOW Ice launched just before the pandemic, but through the support of those who believed in Murray's mission, it has grown to be something much bigger. Last month, they even launched through GoPuff, a delivery service available throughout the country.

Murray and his family call themselves the Love Ambassadors, hoping to spread kindness and make each person smile through their product. More than that, their purpose is to bring joy to others and turn tragedies into triumphs.

When asked about the meaning behind the colorful and vibrant design of WOW Ice, Murray explained that the colors came from his dream, and the "O" in WOW is the peach symbol with the arches upward, symbolizing peace, growth, and integrity.

In a world where tragedy can strike at any moment, Murray's story is a reminder to find ways to turn those tragedies into triumphs and spread love and joy in the face of adversity.