Broward anesthesiologist arrested on nearly a dozen child porn charges

A Broward doctor was arrested on Thursday on nearly a dozen child pornography charges.

David Rerko, 61, was accused of 10 counts of depiction of child sexual conduct and one count of gathering child pornography on a computer.

Rerko worked at Broward Health Medical Center.

David Rerko, 61

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“We were dismayed to learn that an anesthesiologist provided to our system by a third-party contractor has been arrested,” the hospital said in a statement. “Upon learning the nature of the charges, we immediately notified his employer that the physician’s privileges were revoked and that he is not permitted on any of our properties. As the investigation continues, we are fully cooperating with Broward Sheriff’s Office and thank our law enforcement partners for their relentless commitment to protecting our community.”

Rerko will be allowed bond provided he wears a GPS monitor, has no contact with minor, no devices with internet access and surrenders his passport.