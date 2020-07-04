Pompano Beach

Broward Authorities Searching for Shooter in Transgender Woman's Killing

Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a transgender woman in Pompano Beach Friday evening.

Broward Sheriff’s Office says, at around 10 p.m., 27-year-old Cameron Breon was found on the ground with a gunshot wound near 244 Northwest 12th Street.

Ten minutes after authorities arrived, BSO says Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced Breon dead at the scene.

Police are asking any person with information on Breon’s death to contact authorities at 954 – 321 – 4377, or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954 – 493 – TIPS.

