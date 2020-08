Nearly 80 pounds of cocaine was found washed ashore at a Broward County beach, U.S. Border Patrol Agents said Wednesday afternoon.

The 30 packages were discovered by a beachgoer on the shores of Hollywood Beach, Monday.

On Monday, a beachgoer discovered 30 packages with 78 lbs. of cocaine that washed-up at #Hollywood Beach #Florida. Miami Sector #BorderPatrol Agents seized the narcotics, valued at over 1 million dollars. Thankfully, the 78 lbs. of drugs didn’t make it into our community. pic.twitter.com/34Fk53RhaT — Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefMIP) August 26, 2020

According to Border Patrol, the narcotics were valued at over $1 million.