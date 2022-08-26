Broward Boulevard Intersection Closed Starting Saturday Through August 31st

A major intersection along Broward Boulevard will be closed for several days starting Saturday evening.

The intersection at the railroad crossing just west of Andrews Avenue will be closed starting at 6 p.m. and remain closed through Wednesday, August 31 at 6 a.m.

All westbound traffic on Broward Boulevard will turn right on Andrews Avenue, left on Northwest 4th Street and left on Northwest 7th Avenue to get redirected.

All eastbound traffic will turn right on Northwest 7th Avenue, left on Southwest 6th Street and left on Andrews Avenue to get redirected.

The construction project will allow workers to repair the railroad crossing, including repairing defective rails and replace the crossing surface.