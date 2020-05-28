Broward Career Centers Reopening in June

CareerSource Broward announced Thursday it would reopen some of its facilities in June with social distancing and enhanced hygiene policies in place.

Three CareerSource Broward career centers and an administrative office will open on Monday, June 1st. Customers are encouraged to schedule appointments before visiting by calling the desired facility's phone number between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.:

North Center: 4941 Coconut Creek Pkwy., Coconut Creek, FL 33063; for an appointment call (954) 969-3541

Central Center: 2610 West Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park, FL 33311; for an appointment call (954) 677-5555

South Center: 7550 Davie Road Extension, Hollywood, FL 33024; for an appointment (954) 967-1010

Customers must wear face masks or facial coverings at all times.

Those displaying symptoms such as coughing, a fever or difficulty breathing will not be permitted to enter the career center, but will still be able to access online remote services, which will continue to be offered.

“As South Florida begins to recover, we realize that our agency plays a vital role in helping individuals and businesses that are experiencing unprecedented economic hardship,” said Mason C. Jackson, CEO of CareerSource Broward, in a press release.

“Although our day-to-day operations may look a little different as we adapt to the ‘next normal,’ we are even more committed to helping Broward County residents obtain employment, while still supporting companies – small, medium and large – that have been negatively impacted due to this health crisis.”

In order to comply with local, state and federal health guidelines, routine cleaning and sanitation of common areas will be conducted throughout the day at each career center.

Staff will also be given personal protection equipment, including gloves, hand sanitizer and plexiglass dividers, and individuals will be screened and subject to temperature checks prior to entering.