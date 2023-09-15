Broward College president resigns abruptly in letter issued to board of trustees

The president of Broward College Gregory Adam Haile tendered his resignation Wednesday after five years at the helm.

In a letter to the college's board of trustees, Haile did not give a reason for his resignation, but simply stated all the accomplishments the school has received during his time there.

"During my five years of my presidency, I have received overwhelming support from the Broward College Board of Trustees; for that I am humbled and grateful. Now, I welcome the opportunity to support this Board during this transition. I look forward to engaging regarding next steps," Haile said in the letter.

The Board of Trustees said in a statement that in order to ensure continuity of operations, an emergency meeting was called on Thursday where they voted to further explore the concerns that led to Haile's decision to resign and to determine the best course of action moving forward.

“In face of challenges and change, our priority as a Board is to ensure we are making decisions in the service of the students and community we serve,” said Board of Trustees Chair Alexis Yarbrough. “We have heard the thoughts and concerns of community members today, and we intend to do everything we can to engage President Haile in an open dialog about his decision to resign, and then to determine the best next steps to advance the College’s mission to transform the lives of students through quality, affordable education.”

Haile has been the school’s president since July 1, 2018. His decision to resign comes one month after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed several conservative members to Broward College’s governing board.

Haile remains in his role at this time.