Broward commissioners pass ordinance to ban selling of DMV appointments

Commissioners in Broward have passed an ordinance to ban the selling of driver's license appointments in the county.

The Broward County Tax Collector's Office announced Wednesday that the county commission unanimously passed Ordinance 2015-20, which makes it unlawful to advertise, market or sell appointments.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill, HB 961, which makes it illegal to sell service appointments with the DMV or tax collector offices statewide.

The new law makes it a first-degree misdemeanor for any person to sell or offer to sell a service appointment with a DHSMV office or a tax collector’s office, unless specifically authorized in writing.

People or companies who violate the county ordinance face fines. The first offense is a $250 fine, and each additional offense is $500.

The recent rash of DMV appointment scalping has led to long lines and hours of waiting for residents trying to renew licenses and more in Broward and Miami-Dade.