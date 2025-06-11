Broward County

Broward commissioners pass ordinance to ban selling of DMV appointments

The Broward County Tax Collector's Office announced Wednesday that the county commission unanimously passed Ordinance 2015-20, which makes it unlawful to advertise, market or sell appointments.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Commissioners in Broward have passed an ordinance to ban the selling of driver's license appointments in the county.

The Broward County Tax Collector's Office announced Wednesday that the county commission unanimously passed Ordinance 2015-20, which makes it unlawful to advertise, market or sell appointments.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill, HB 961, which makes it illegal to sell service appointments with the DMV or tax collector offices statewide.

The new law makes it a first-degree misdemeanor for any person to sell or offer to sell a service appointment with a DHSMV office or a tax collector’s office, unless specifically authorized in writing.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

People or companies who violate the county ordinance face fines. The first offense is a $250 fine, and each additional offense is $500.

The recent rash of DMV appointment scalping has led to long lines and hours of waiting for residents trying to renew licenses and more in Broward and Miami-Dade.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us