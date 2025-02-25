Broward commissioners vote to expand Monarch Hill landfill near Coconut Creek

Broward commissioners voted Tuesday to expand the county's Monarch Hill landfill.

Commissioners passed four items tied to the expansion of the landfill in unincorporated Broward near Coconut Creek at Tuesday's meeting.

The items passed with a 5-3 vote, with Vice Mayor Mark Bogen and Commissioners Lamar Fisher and Alexandra Davis voting against the expansion.

Waste Management has been seeking two significant expansions to the landfill to extend its use for another 16 years.

Experts said the landfill only had about six years left at its current size.

The expansion has faced massive pushback, with Coconut Creek leaders agreeing to move forward with a lawsuit if commissioners approved it.

Those against the expansion said they were concerned about bad odor and air quality, saying there were other ways to solve the problem.

The 500-acre site opened in 1965 and takes in around 5,000 tons per day of mostly post-recycled construction and demolition debris and bulk waste, according to Waste Management.