Broward Commissioners Vote to Relax Some COVID-19 Restrictions

Broward commissioners voted Tuesday to relax some of the county's COVID-19 restrictions, which includes lifting some social distancing and capacity restrictions, as more people get vaccinated and cases go down.

#Broward Commissioners vote in favor of lifting some COVID19 restrictions under an approved Phase 1 plan that lifts some social distancing and capacity restrictions when the adult vaccination rate reaches 50% and positivity rate remains under 5% for ten consecutive days. pic.twitter.com/ZaKpnbfDnc — Broward County Commission (@browardinfo) April 6, 2021

Commissioners Tuesday agreed to lift restrictions on outdoor activities, such as ones at community/condo pools, golf course regs and other outside activities where people aren't in close proximity or congregating.

Further restrictions will be lifted as COVID-19 cases go down and more people are vaccinated, the county said.

Mayor Steve Geller presented a plan that would reopen the county in three parts:

Phase 1 would lift social distancing restrictions at restaurants, hotels, outdoor establishments and nonprofessional sporting functions if 50% of the county is vaccinated and the positivity rate is at or lower than 5%.

Phase 2 would lift social distancing restrictions at gyms, indoor amusement facilities, movies, theaters and community centers if 60% have been vaccinated and the positivity rate is at or lower than 4%.

Phase 3 would go into effect, ending face mask and facial covering requirements if 65% of the county is vaccinated and the positivity rate is at or lower than 3%.

Part of the plan will also include a vaccine education campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The proposal comes as vaccinations have been opened up to anyone 18 and over across the state.

There’s no word yet on exactly when this plan will be set in motion.

