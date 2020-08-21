Broward County Allowing Restaurants to Stay Open Later

Restaurants in Broward County will be allowed to stay open a little later for on-premises dining starting Friday.

A new county order allows restaurants to stay open for on-site dining until 11 p.m. A previous order had closed restaurants from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tables are still limited to no more than six people, and all tables and chairs must remain six feet apart from other parties.

The sale of to-go alcohol by restaurants and food establishments is prohibited between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., but take-out and delivery of food is still permitted between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The original order was put in place to try to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Broward County trails only Miami-Dade in the state for COVID-19 cases and deaths, though those figures and positivity rates have been declining in recent weeks.