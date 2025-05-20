Broward County Animal Care Shelter is beyond max capacity: How you can help

Calling all animal and pet lovers in South Florida: The Broward County Animal Care shelter is facing a space crisis as their staff tells NBC6 their kennels are full and more dogs and cats keep coming in on a daily basis.

The shelter has a philosophy where they do not euthanize pets for time or space.

“The max capacity for dogs is 105 (and currently there are about 150 dogs), the max capacity for cats is 120, and we're currently at about 190,” explained Zachary Rinkins, the public information officer.

Rinkins said there are several reasons why these cats and dogs end up at this shelter.

“One of the ways we get them is through owner surrender, sometimes people's housing situations change and so they can't take the pet with them,” he said. “We sometimes get these pets through enforcement actions and then sometimes they're strays.”

All animals are vaccinated, sterilized, and microchipped—ready for a second chance.

“We have a lot of long-term stay dogs, and that's why we are appealing to the community to give them a second chance; that opportunity to stimulate the pets, get them in different environments, give them a will to live,” he added.

As the official county pet adoption agency, The Broward County Animal Care shelter offers a zero-adoption fee to residents of Broward County (though there is an annual pet tag fee of about $25 and for those that are microchipped about $55).

Some dogs are also sponsored by The Pet Project, which means free annual wellness checks and free food for life.

For those who wish to volunteer, foster or adopt a pet, click here.