Broward County Announces Holiday Curfew in Response to Covid Spike

Broward County Mayor Steve Geller is issuing a curfew for the Christmas and New Year's holidays in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Steve Geller said the curfew will last from Dec. 24 to Jan. 4. On Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve the curfew will be between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., and all other days will go from midnight to 5 a.m.

Geller discussed the curfew Tuesday during a call with mayors from Broward County cities. He said people are starting to get too comfortable and are starting to put their guard down.

#Broward Mayor announces curfew for 9 days to prevent COVID-19



Curfew:

December 25th - January 4

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

1am - 5am

All other days

midnight to 5am pic.twitter.com/MWLXtjTfoH — Broward County Commission (@browardinfo) December 22, 2020

He said the county saw a 20% spike in coronavirus cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, and his main concern is people having large gatherings and illegal house parties.

"We are very concerned about this, because our biggest concern, again, is hospital capacity," Geller said.

Other municipalities in South Florida have implemented similar curfews.

