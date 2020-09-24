Broward County Begins Sending Mail Ballots to Voters

Election Day is just around the corner and Broward County is working around the clock to ensure that they’re ready.

Mayor Dale Holness stopped by the Broward Supervisor of Elections Logistics Center in Lauderhill on Thursday to check up on the logic and accuracy testing of equipment that counts ballots.

The first big batch of 250,000 vote-by-mail ballots were loaded and sent out on three tractor trailers on Thursday, headed for the U.S. Post Office in Opa-locka and then voters' mailboxes.

With the pandemic, Holness said they’ve seen record numbers of voters requesting to vote by mail.

“Almost 500,000. I think 492,000 as of yesterday had requested a vote by mail ballot. We anticipate that close to 600,000 will request a vote by mail ballot by the time we get through Election Day,” said Holness.

Election officials also addressed concerns on masks and in-person voting. They stressed that there will be masks provided and social distancing measures, but if someone refuses to wear a mask, they will not be turned away.

“At the end of the day like most of the supervisor of elections throughout the state, we’re not going to turn away anybody from voting, but we’re going to try and push and prod to make sure that they put a mask on to ensure that everybody who is there is comfortable voting in the precinct where they’re voting at,” said Broward Commissioner Michael Udine, from District 3.

The deadline to register to vote in Florida is October 5th. The last day to make a request for vote-by-mail is October 25th.