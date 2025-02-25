Broward County commissioners to decide on Monarch Hill landfill expansion

Local leaders in Broward County on Tuesday will decide on a proposal for the Monarch Hill landfill expansion.

According to Waste Management, they are seeking two significant expansions to the landfill that will extend its use for another 16 years.

The landfill borders Coconut Creek and Deerfield Beach, and experts said it only has six years of use left at its current size.

The proposal has faced massive pushback from Coconut Creek leaders and they have agreed to move forward with a lawsuit if the county commission approves the expansion.

Critics who oppose the expansion said they're concerned about bad odor and air quality and argued there are other ways to solve this problem.