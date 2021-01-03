Broward County COVID-19 Vaccination Portal Appears to Go Offline Shortly After Relaunching

Shortly after Florida Department of Health officials relaunched the Broward County COVID-19 vaccination portal, the website appeared to be offline again after experiencing outages earlier in the week.

The portal is meant to allow residents ages 65 and older to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at no cost. Prior to going offline Sunday, it had offered regular as well as drive-thru vaccination appointments.

The website had first gone live on Wednesday, and all available slots were quickly booked out through February before the portal began experiencing intermittent outages.

“We are sorry that the registration system did not work as we intended," said Dr. Paula Thaqi, director of the Florida Department of Health in Broward, after the initial outage on Wednesday. "We recognize that our Senior Community is anxious to receive the vaccine."

Officials announced the portal was up and running again on Sunday, thanking residents for their patients in a press release, but moments later NBC 6 received multiple reports from residents unable to access the site.

Appointments currently cannot be made by telephone. The department had been urging eligible senior citizens to check the portal often, as they said they are increasing the number of vaccination sites for seniors in coming weeks.

“Please know that this is just the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination opportunities," Thaqi had noted on Wednesday. "As the local supply of vaccine increases, DOH-Broward along with our partners, are ready to vaccinate individuals ages 65 and older as well as additional priority groups as they are identified.”