Broward County DMVs set for overhaul under tax collector

Residents trying to book appointments at Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices in Broward County have faced significant challenges, including long lines and frustrating delays.

However, the tax collector says the DMV is poised for an overhaul under her leadership.

The tax collector's office, led by Abbey Ajayi, is preparing to take over DMV services in summer 2026.

Ajayi announced plans to alleviate the burdens on residents, beginning with a crackdown on "reservation scalping” before she takes over. Reservation scalping involves bad actors reselling DMV appointment slots for profit, in turn limiting access for those in need of services.

“It will make a significant difference in appointments being readily available to our residents,” Ajayi said.

Ajayi is publicly backing the proposal, which is still in the draft stages under county leadership. Proposed penalties for scalping could include a fine of $250 for first offenses and $500 for any other violations.

Ajayi also explained that her office’s research has shown that about 25% of the DMV users in Broward are not local residents, placing additional strain on already limited resources.

She said she plans to hire more staff and expand DMV services into new facilities, in hopes of enhancing accessibility and prioritizing Broward residents.

This comes as the state legislature passed HB 0961, which makes it illegal to sell service appointments with the DMV or tax collector offices.

Miami-Dade county has led the way in trying to stop people from overbooking DMV appointments to sell them, after scalping led to overnight lines and hours of waiting for residents trying to renew licenses and more.