Broward County Expected to Announce Beach Closures for July 4th Weekend

Broward County officials are expected to make an important announcement Sunday regarding beach closures for Fourth of July weekend.

Last week, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an emergency order closing Miami-Dade Beaches starting Friday, July 3 and ending Tuesday, July 7.

The decision was made out of concerns over social distancing and the coronavirus. Florida has been seeing big jumps in its daily coronavirus update, with a record-breaking 9,585 cases reported on Saturday.

"As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk," Gimenez said in a statement.

As of Sunday's update, Florida has a reported total of 141,075 coronavirus cases for the state. The death toll has reached 3,419.