coronavirus

Broward County Inmate Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

At a news conference Tuesday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said five inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 at BSO detention facilities

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An inmate in Broward County has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they were gathering details and would release more information later Wednesday.

Broward County assistant public defender Gordon Weekes confirmed the inmate's death and said he had been a client of the public defender's office.

At a news conference Tuesday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said five inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 at BSO detention facilities.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus pandemmic 2 hours ago

Couple Married for 50 Years Die Minutes Apart From Coronavirus While Holding Hands

coronavirus 1 hour ago

How to Avoid Getting Scammed From ‘Work at Home’ Jobs During Pandemic

Tony said all new inmates are screened for COVID-19 before entering the general inmate population, and inmates are instructed on the need to wash their hands, refrain from touching their face and report symptoms immediately.

As of Tuesday, 36 BSO employees had tested positive for coronavirus and 300 were being monitored. The department reported its first death related to the virus last week, 39-year-old Deputy Shannon Bennett.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBroward CountyCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us