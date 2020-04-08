Broward County Inmate Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

An inmate in Broward County has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they were gathering details and would release more information later Wednesday.

Broward County assistant public defender Gordon Weekes confirmed the inmate's death and said he had been a client of the public defender's office.

At a news conference Tuesday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said five inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 at BSO detention facilities.

Tony said all new inmates are screened for COVID-19 before entering the general inmate population, and inmates are instructed on the need to wash their hands, refrain from touching their face and report symptoms immediately.

As of Tuesday, 36 BSO employees had tested positive for coronavirus and 300 were being monitored. The department reported its first death related to the virus last week, 39-year-old Deputy Shannon Bennett.