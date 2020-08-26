coronavirus

Broward County Launching Online Rental Assistance Program

The program will help residents pay portions of unpaid rent for the months of April, May, June, July and August

Broward County is launching a new online rental assistance program to help residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The program will help residents pay portions of unpaid rent for the months of April, May, June, July and August.

The funds are not a loan and do not have to be paid back.

To qualify, a person must be a Broward county resident, they or someone in their household has to have experienced a documented loss or reduction in income related to COVID-19, they were unable to pay their rent because of the loss of income, and their landlord must agree to participate.

The application period begins Monday, Aug. 31, and ends on Sept. 6.

Broward County’s Family Success Division is managing the application process and will approve and distribute funds until depleted.

For more information and to submit an application, visit Broward.org/CARES.

