Broward County Libraries hosts special screening of NBC6 original documentary

The West Regional Library is hosting a special screening of the NBC6 original documentary Bittersweet Muck on February 15th at 3pm. The screening will also feature a panel discussion with NBC6 News Reporter Sasha Jones and environmental leaders featured in the documentary.

The documentary, which premiered in May of 2024, has been nominated for a Suncoast Regional Emmy and has been selected for screenings in two international film festivals.

The film takes you into the Glades region of Florida and the small towns along the southern edge of Lake Okeechobee where hard-working, passionate, and inspiring people live in an area known for its unique, nutrient- rich soil, known as Muck.

Today, the muck soils in the Everglades agricultural area grow more than 400,000 acres of sugarcane crop each year and play a major part in the state’s economy. But this sweet money-making crop comes with a bitter downside. During harvest season, farmers conduct pre-harvest burning, which releases particle pollution into the air.

For decades, the people who live in the muck have discussed the potential environmental and health consequences of the practice. In Bittersweet Muck, NBC6 News Reporter Sasha Jones takes you inside the debate about air quality in Florida’s sugar country.

“Very rarely will they have the opportunity to sit down with those who produce the content and ask them questions and engage in dialogue back and forth. And for us to provide that as a free opportunity to the community is huge,” Director of the Broward County Libraries Allison Grubbs said.

Grubbs says specialized programming hosted by the libraries like documentary screenings help to bring important topics to the forefront of conversations for community members.

“And we provide that space as the public library to engage in conversation where you can have back and forth in a very polite and civil manner. And it really helps us to hold up a mirror so you see yourself, but also to hold up a window so that you can see into other perspectives, build empathy, broaden your horizons, and just grow as a human being,” Grubbs added.

You can register for the documentary screening and panel discussion by clicking here.