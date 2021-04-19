Broward County

Broward County Lifts Most Restrictions For Outdoor Activities

Social distancing and facial mask requirements will remain in place for the foreseeable future along with certain indoor sanitization and signage requirements

Broward County announced Monday that it is now lifting most capacity restrictions and sanitation requirements for outdoor activities effective immediately.

The decision comes as more Broward residents become vaccinated and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releases the most up-to-date guidance.

"As summer approaches and outdoor restrictions are relaxed, we encourage all eligible Broward residents to get vaccinated, and enjoy the many outdoor activities the County has to offer," said Broward Mayor Steve Geller.

Social distancing and facial mask requirements will remain in place for the foreseeable future along with certain indoor sanitization and signage requirements.

As vaccination rates increase, regulations will be further reduced by additional amendments to the Comprehensive Emergency Order.

