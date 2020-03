Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness is holding a press conference to speak about the latest developments of the novel coronavirus within the area.

The mayor will be accompanied by Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and the president of the Broward League of Cities, Daniel J. Stermer.

As of Sunday morning, Florida's total confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 830. Broward reached 180, the highest number of cases per county in the state.