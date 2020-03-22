coronavirus

Broward County Orders Non-Essential Businesses to Shut Down

"Non-essential" businesses throughout Broward County are being ordered to close, as the area has become the epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic in Florida.

The emergency order will go into affect at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, according to Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness.

Essential businesses, like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas station, banks and medical offices will remain open.

"Life as we know it has been adjusted, and we will need to adapt as we go forward," Holness said at news conference Sunday evening.

Broward and Miami-Dade lead the state in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases.

As of Sunday evening, Florida's total number of confirmed cases rose to 1,007, including 937 Florida residents and 70 non-Florida residents.

Broward reached 217 cases and Miami-Dade reached 227 cases, the highest number of cases per county in the state.

