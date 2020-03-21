coronavirus

Broward County Public Schools Confirms Case of COVID-19 at Middle School

school-class-generic-student-elementary
NBC 7

A person from a Broward County middle school has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, school officials announced Saturday afternoon.

According to Broward County Public Schools, the person has ties to Walter C. Young Middle School and was last seen on school grounds on March 12th.

The school district has not confirmed whether the person was a student or employee.

Local

coronavirus 10 mins ago

Gov. Confirms Third Coronavirus Death at Fort Lauderdale Assisted Living Facility

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Heated Exchange Over Emergency Powers at Lake Worth Beach City Commission Meeting

The coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented situation in which entire school districts have shifted to online learning, including Broward County.

On Friday, more than 64,000 free laptops were handed out to families who needed them, at every school in the district.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBroward County Public School
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us