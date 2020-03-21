Broward County Public Schools Confirms Case of COVID-19 at Middle School

A person from a Broward County middle school has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, school officials announced Saturday afternoon.

According to Broward County Public Schools, the person has ties to Walter C. Young Middle School and was last seen on school grounds on March 12th.

The school district has not confirmed whether the person was a student or employee.

The coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented situation in which entire school districts have shifted to online learning, including Broward County.

On Friday, more than 64,000 free laptops were handed out to families who needed them, at every school in the district.