Broward County Public Schools Hosts Transportation Open House Ahead of First Day Back to School

Broward County Public Schools is hosting a transportation open house Sunday to allow parents and guardians an opportunity to register their children and ask questions about school bus assignments ahead of their first day of school on August 16.

The event is taking place Sunday, August 14th from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm.

Broward School Board Policy 5300 allows for a student otherwise not eligible for transportation to ride if there is a seat available on routes that serve their school.

All current, eligible students using bus transportation for the upcoming school year must register for bus assignment.

For more information or to register your child, click here.

1000 Routes will report to the North & North Satellite Terminal at 1751 NW 22nd Avenue

2000 Routes will report to the Central Terminal at 3831 NW 10th Avenue

3000 Routes will report to the South Terminal at 900 S University Drive

4000 and 5000 Routes will report to Central West and South West at 2320 College Avenue

For more information on bus routes, contact information and bus safety tips, click here.

And for peace of mind parents, BCPS is also introducing Here Comes the Bus (HCTB), a free, easy-to-use website and app that enables parents to view the location of their child’s school bus in real-time on a smartphone, tablet, or personal computer.

The District is scheduled to roll out the HCTB initiative on September 15, 2022.

By starting the rollout after the opening of schools, this will allow the Transportation and Fleet Services Department time to address, adjust and stabilize routing and scheduling issues.

For more information on HCTB, click here.