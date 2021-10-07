Broward County Public Schools Increasing Security at Varsity Football Games

There will be an increased security presence and new safety protocols at all Broward County Public Schools varsity football games, district officials said Thursday.

Under the new measures, spectators will be screened with handheld metal detectors by trained security personnel prior to entering stadiums, and backpacks and bags won't be permitted, aside from diaper bags that will be searched before entry.

There will also be an increased law enforcement and security presence at each game, no one will be allowed back into the stadium and after leaving, and no tickets will be sold after start of 4th quarter.

The new protocols will be implemented at games played at district high school stadiums when playing other Broward County Athletic Association teams, district officials said in a news release.

"We thank everyone for their cooperation in helping ensure our Distrct provides safe environments for everyone attending BCPS football games," the news release read.

The news release didn't give any specific reasons for the security increase, but it comes just over a month after a wild fight and stabbing at a Broward County high school football game.

The incident happened back on Aug. 26 at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach immediately after a game against McArthur High School.

According to a police report, there had been a fight involving a large crowd after the game that ended with a student stabbed by another student's mother.

The mother was arrested on an aggravated battery charge.