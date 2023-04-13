Broward County

Broward County Public Schools to Remain Closed Friday Due to Flooding

School officials anticipate that classes will resume Monday.

Broward County Public Schools will remain closed Friday due to historic flooding from severe storms.

All school campuses, including district offices, will be closed. All after-school activities, field trips, events and extracurricular activities are also canceled.

Board member Lori Alhadeff said in a news conference that first responders and school officials have not been able to access a number of schools due to the heavy flooding.

Preliminary figures from the National Weather Service in Miami showed 25.91 inches of rain fell at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday, shattering the old record of 14.59 inches set in 1979.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Broward County. Fort Lauderdale also declared a state of emergency Thursday morning as well as the City of Dania Beach.

