Broward County School Employee Accused of Sex With Student

A 29-year-old Pembroke Pines man is accused of a sex crime involving a student.

Lavelle Jamal Gordon was arrested Sunday and charged with being an authority figure soliciting and/or engaging in sexual conduct offenses with a student, records show.

Gordon is listed as an employee with Broward County Public Schools.

Broward Sheriff's Office

At his first court appearance Monday, his bond was set at $75,000 with conditions that included no contact with the alleged victim or any other juvenile children.

Gordon had been reassigned to a position that has no contact with students, school district officials said.

“The District takes allegations of misconduct very seriously, as ensuring the safety of our students is our top priority,” officials said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.