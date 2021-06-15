Broward County Schools to Distribute Free Grab-and-Go Meals Starting Tuesday

Broward County Public Schools will be giving all youngsters a chance to get a nutritious meal during the summer months starting Tuesday.

The school district's Food and Nutrition Services department will distribute the free meal bundles to children every Tuesday starting June 15th with curbside pickup.

The meal bundles will be available to all children 18 years of age or younger and those children do not have to attend a Broward County public school.

Parents must present identification if their child is not present, which can include either a student ID, report card or birth certificate.

For more information, including locations and individual service times, click on this link.