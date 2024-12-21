Broward County seeks feedback on garbage and recycling – take survey here

Broward County’s Solid Waste Authority wants to hear from residents across the county about how they handle garbage and recycling at home.

Do used pizza boxes go into the recycling? How do you handle bulk trash? Those are examples of questions posed on a new survey the county is asking residents to answer. Feedback will help the county shape recycling and trash programs as part of the county’s master plan.

“We needed to find out where the benchmarks were, the baseline in terms of information. We are going to be asking our citizens to rethink what’s going on,” said Broward County Mayor Beam Furr.

“The most recent waste composition and generation studies revealed that approximately 32% of items currently in our local waste stream can be recycled,” said Todd Storti, Executive Director of the Solid Waste Authority of Broward County. “Now, we are asking residents across Broward County to take this brief survey so we can learn more about their waste management practices, recycling habits, and preferences.”

So far only about 400 people have weighed in and the county is hoping to hear from thousands more.

“If we end up saying we’re going to ask you to have more than one bin out there they need know why and what’s going in the bin. Why are we doing it and why are we putting it all in there? There’s reasons for it,” Furr said.

Broward residents have until Jan. 6, 2025, a recently extended date, to complete the short survey, which is available in English, Spanish and Creole.

Click here to take the survey: https://browardswa.org/surveys/