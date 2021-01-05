Broward County Swears In New State Attorney, Elections Supervisor on Tuesday

The first Tuesday of January sees some of the top officials in Broward County being sworn into office - including the first Black man elected to be State Attorney.

Harold Pryor was sworn into the office shortly after midnight at his home, surrounded by family members. He will take part in an event Tuesday afternoon where prosecutors for the office will be formally sworn in.

Pryor takes over for Mike Satz, who had led the office for over four decades, after serving under Satz for years.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

He joins Gordon Weekes, who was elected in November as the first Black person to hold the office of Public Defender in the history of Broward County.

Weekes spent over two decades in the Public Defender’s office working under the recently retired Howard Finkelstein.

Joe Scott will be sworn in Tuesday as the next Supervisor of Elections for Broward, with the Democrat taking over for Peter Anotonacci - who was appointed to the office in 2018 after repeated election problems under former supervisor Brenda Snipes.