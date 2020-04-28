Broward County to Reopen Some Parks, Marinas, More

Broward County is getting ready to reopen some parks and other public spaces on Wednesday, including marinas, golf courses and pools for limited use after they were closed for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness announced in a news conference Monday that due to the region's apparent downward trajectory of COVID-19 infections, South Florida officials were collaborating cross-county to devise a plan that would allow for the reopening of certain places.

An executive order issued Tuesday allows for activities such as walking, running and jogging, but residents should comply to social distancing guidelines. Groups larger than 10 people are prohibited to gather in any park area.

See list of open parks in Broward County.

The use of park buildings or park equipment such as picnic tables and chairs, playgrounds, campgrounds, pools and outdoor exercise equipment remains prohibited.

Recreational facilities, golf courses, boat ramps, marinas and pools in multi-family developments will also be allowed to open Wednesday.

All public and private boating ramps, piers and marinas may open with limitations, unless otherwise determined by each host city. Boaters must adhere to all CDC guidelines.

All beaches in Broward County will remain closed until further notice.