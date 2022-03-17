Broward County to Use Handheld Metal Detectors in Public Schools: Superintendent

Public schools in Broward County will begin using handheld metal detectors, the school district's superintendent said in a video message Wednesday.

Dr. Vickie Cartwright said the screenings would be random and be conducted by security personnel who have been trained.

“Schools and classrooms are randomly identified using a computerized tool, which eliminates any bias in the selection process,” Cartwright said.

The district's policy states metal detectors may be used to screen for firearms and other items which are prohibited on district property.

Anyone refusing to be searched is subject to disciplinary action and may be kicked off campus.

Cartwright asked parents to speak to their children about the consequences of bringing a weapon to campus, which could include expulsion and potential charges.

“The goal is to ensure safer learning environments by detecting weapons and other dangerous objects on our campuses, and ultimately deterring students from bringing these items to school,” Cartwright said.

