coronavirus

Broward County Urges Residents to Stay at Home Amid Pandemic

NBC Universal, Inc.

Broward County issued an emergency order urging all residents to stay at home, with the exception of engaging in essential activities, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

County residents are "strongly urged to to remain home other than to engage in essential activities," or patronize what's considered essential to the county, such as going to the doctor's office and the grocery store. Residents can also engage in outdoor activities while maintaining social distancing.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Difference Between Essential, Non-Essential Businesses During Pandemic

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Broward County Unveils Hotline for Coronavirus Questions

Read the full order here.

As of Thursday afternoon, South Florida has 1,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In Broward County, Hollywood has the most cases at over 120.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBroward County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us