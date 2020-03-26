Broward County Urges Residents to Stay at Home Amid Pandemic

Broward County issued an emergency order urging all residents to stay at home, with the exception of engaging in essential activities, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

County residents are "strongly urged to to remain home other than to engage in essential activities," or patronize what's considered essential to the county, such as going to the doctor's office and the grocery store. Residents can also engage in outdoor activities while maintaining social distancing.

Read the full order here.

As of Thursday afternoon, South Florida has 1,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In Broward County, Hollywood has the most cases at over 120.

