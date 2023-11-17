Broward customers asked to reduce water use after pipe failure at wastewater plant

Certain residents of several Broward County cities are being asked Friday to reduce water use after a pipe failure at a wastewater treatment plant in Hollywood.

City officials said customers of the Southern Regional Wastewater Plant in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Park, and southern Broward County should reduce their use of water as much as possible to reduce backups and pressure on the system.

A 48-inch pipe failed at the plant, causing sewage or wastewater to flow in and around the treatment plant grounds, Eco Golf Course and West Lake, officials said.

The drinking water supply and those with onsite septic systems are not affected by the failure, officials said.

Officials also advised the public to avoid swimming, fishing, or using the waters in the immediate area of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, including West Lake, the Eco Golf Course, surrounding canals, and the Intracoastal Waterway until further notice.

Crews were at the scene for repairs.