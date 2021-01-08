Broward Declares Cold Weather Emergency, Opening Shelters Saturday Night

Broward County had declared a cold weather emergency and will be opening shelters for the homeless Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting low temperatures overnight on Saturday, including wind chill, in the upper 30's to low 40's in Broward.

The emergency hours will go from 6 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday.

The county is asking homeless persons to report to the Salvation Army at 1445 West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale no later than 5:30 p.m. on Saturday for transportation or access to special cold-night shelters.

If the weather forecast changes to predict warmer or colder conditions, cold weather emergency shelter nights may be cancelled or extended. For more information contact the Homeless Helpline at 954-563-4357.