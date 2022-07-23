Broward Deputies Fatally Shoot Man After Deputy Grazed by Bullet in North Lauderdale

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after Broward deputies fatally shot a man who grazed a deputy with a bullet in North Lauderdale on Saturday.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly before 8 a.m. in the 1700 block of South State Road 7, according to BSO.

When deputies made contact with the adult male subject, BSO says he produced a firearm and fired at the deputies, grazing one of them in the head.

The deputies returned fire, striking the subject. The man was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, BSO said.

The deputy who was shot and grazed was also transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

FDLE is now investigating the incident. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.