Broward deputies fatally shoot woman armed with large knives in Deerfield Beach

Broward deputies shot and killed a woman who was armed with multiple large knives Monday night in Deerfield Beach, officials said.

The incident began after 7 p.m. with calls of a suspicious person with knives in the area of South Federal Highway and Southeast 10th Street, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded and encountered the woman, officials said. At some point, deputies opened fire.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her identity or age was not made available.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard in officer-involved shootings.

