Broward officials were investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl Friday in Pompano Beach.

Deputies responded to the scene along 14th Terrace and Northwest 51st Street close to 9 a.m.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. A piece of furniture was reportedly involved in the incident, which took place in a bedroom.

No further information was immediately known.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.