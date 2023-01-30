Broward Deputies Involved in Fatal Shooting in Pompano Beach

There was a large law enforcement presence in Pompano Beach after a fatal shooting involving Broward Sheriff's deputies Monday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast 4th Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard.

Footage showed multiple Broward Sheriff's Office vehicles and deputies in the area which was closed off with yellow police tape. A car was up on a sidewalk and a body was covered by a yellow tarp.

Due to police activity, expect heavy traffic in the 400 block of East Atlantic Blvd in both directions. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HS28HSPNqp — Broward Sheriff's Office Pompano Beach District (@BSOPompanoBeach) January 30, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

BSO officials said the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.