Broward Deputy Dies After Being Diagnosed With Coronavirus

A deputy from the Broward Sheriff's Office has passed away after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the department informed on Saturday.

Deputy Shannon Bennett, age 39, was a 12-year veteran deputy who died late Friday evening after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 24th.

It is with a sad and heavy heart that we announce the passing of Deputy Shannon Bennett due to COVID-19.

Deputy Bennett served BSO for more than 12 years and was a fine deputy and individual.

At a news conference Saturday, Sheriff Gregory Tony said Bennett had first reported he was sick on March 23rd. He went to the hospital the following day and tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

By March 27th, according to Tony, Bennett was in the care of the hospital system and was showing signs of recovery before passing away on the evening of April 3rd.

"Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse last night," Tony explained.

"This is a reminder not only to this community but to us as first responders that we're on the front lines with this, and that we're not immune to it, we can fall victim to it as well."

