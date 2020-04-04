Broward

Broward Deputy Dies After Being Diagnosed With Coronavirus

The deputy was a 12-year veteran of the department

NBC Universal, Inc.

A deputy from the Broward Sheriff's Office has passed away after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the department informed on Saturday.

Deputy Shannon Bennett, age 39, was a 12-year veteran deputy who died late Friday evening after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 24th.

At a news conference Saturday, Sheriff Gregory Tony said Bennett had first reported he was sick on March 23rd. He went to the hospital the following day and tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

By March 27th, according to Tony, Bennett was in the care of the hospital system and was showing signs of recovery before passing away on the evening of April 3rd.

Local

coronavirus 16 hours ago

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Becomes COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Donor

newsletter Apr 1

Get the Latest Local Updates on the Coronavirus Pandemic

"Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse last night," Tony explained.

"This is a reminder not only to this community but to us as first responders that we're on the front lines with this, and that we're not immune to it, we can fall victim to it as well."

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

BrowardcoronavirusBroward Sheriffs Officecoronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us