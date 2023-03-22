Broward Deputy Facing Criminal Charges in Connection With 2021 Traffic Stop

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing several criminal charges related to a January 2021 traffic stop in Dania Beach after turning himself in on Tuesday morning.

Following an internal investigation, Deputy Carlos Ferrufino, 34, is facing two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of petit theft.

Two years ago, BSO investigators said Dep. Ferrufino responded to the scene of a traffic stop as a backup deputy and deployed his taser on the driver, an adult man.

Upon hearing some commotion, the driver's relatives came outside of their residence, and one of them began filming the interaction. Detectives said that's when Dep. Ferrufino swatted the phone from the man’s hand and tased him.

Even though the cell phone was collected at the scene as evidence, investigators said Dep. Ferrufino never submitted the phone into evidence.

“As law enforcement officers, our oath to uphold the law does not exempt us from following the law. There are consequences for breaking the law, even if it means bringing charges against one of our own,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and I expect the highest level of professionalism from all BSO personnel.”

BSO says Dep. Ferrufino is currently suspended without pay.

